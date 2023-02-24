Brokers Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Repligen Stock Up 8.0 %

RGEN opened at $183.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repligen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

