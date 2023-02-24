Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.