Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MP opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.84. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

