Brown Advisory Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

