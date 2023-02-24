Brown Advisory Inc. Has $640,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.