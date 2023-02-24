Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $631,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.