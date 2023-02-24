Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 20,227 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,897 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

