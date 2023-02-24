Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 2,200 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of XPO worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 124.0% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 94.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

XPO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.