Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 6,800 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. FMR LLC raised its position in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Entergy by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,060,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,081,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,485,000 after purchasing an additional 442,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.22 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.