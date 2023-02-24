Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 227.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,740 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,002,000 after purchasing an additional 263,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,382,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 185,339 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,920,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,662,036. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

IBKR stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

