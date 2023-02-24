Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 640.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $305.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.95 and its 200-day moving average is $235.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $513.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

