Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $446.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.49. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $470.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

