Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.37 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

