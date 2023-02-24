Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9 Million Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.23% of Hello Group worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

