Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14,427.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $196.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average of $216.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

