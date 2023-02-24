Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Zscaler worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at $34,480,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.