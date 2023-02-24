Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Weibo were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weibo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 0.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $30.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
