Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Weibo were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weibo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 0.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weibo Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.