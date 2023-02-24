Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $10.44 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 81,965 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of PWR stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

