Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 900 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 213.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,571.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,442.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,362.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.