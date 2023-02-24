Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 127.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,760 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

