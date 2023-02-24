Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 91,124 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,124 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 222.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $35,912,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 302.9% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 275,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 206,817 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

