Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CGI stock opened at GBX 2,002 ($24.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,031.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,070.56. Canadian General Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,617 ($31.51). The company has a market capitalization of £417.62 million, a PE ratio of 246.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

