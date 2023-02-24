Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

