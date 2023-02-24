Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

