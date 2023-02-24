Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

