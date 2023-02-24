Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Catalent worth $17,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Down 0.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.