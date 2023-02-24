CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,484 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CBRE Group worth $103,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.