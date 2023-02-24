China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Gas from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

CGHLY opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. China Gas has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2723 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

