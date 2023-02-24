Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 334,588 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

