Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.