Citigroup Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $200.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.
NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.86.
NYSE NBR opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
