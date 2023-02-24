Citigroup Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $200.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.86.

NYSE NBR opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

