Citigroup Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $191.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $176.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $137.94 on Thursday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $170.35. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

