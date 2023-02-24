Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

NYSE:CIA opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In related news, VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Citizens by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

