Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NYSE:CIA opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.
In related news, VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
