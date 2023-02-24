Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.80. Constellium shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 585,025 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

