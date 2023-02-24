Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.80. Constellium shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 585,025 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
