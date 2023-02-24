Contrasting Viad (NYSE:VVI) & ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viad and ASAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.13 billion 0.48 $23.22 million $0.12 219.67 ASAP $130.00 million 0.02 -$5.23 million ($20.60) -0.01

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viad and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Viad currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than ASAP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Viad has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.24% 15.20% 1.06% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Summary

Viad beats ASAP on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About ASAP

(Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

