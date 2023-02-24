CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,193,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,847,085 shares.The stock last traded at $71.31 and had previously closed at $77.56.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
