Credit Suisse Group Increases Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $36.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNVR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $62,695,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

