CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 503,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 629,006 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

CRH Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

