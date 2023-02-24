CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 503,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 629,006 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $47.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
CRH Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
Featured Articles
