Critical Contrast: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Honest alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -14.56% -27.30% -17.52% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.59% 9.99% 7.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 0.86 -$38.68 million ($0.50) -5.88 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 0.97 -$8.90 million ($0.06) -148.17

This table compares Honest and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Honest. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Honest has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Honest and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 65.82%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 70.34%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Honest.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Honest on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.