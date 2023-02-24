Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down to $131.47

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.47, but opened at $118.64. Crocs shares last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 303,089 shares traded.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

Crocs Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $62,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

