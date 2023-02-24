DA Davidson Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $306.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $334.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

