DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
