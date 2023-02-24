DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.