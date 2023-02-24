Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in Dana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

