Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in Dana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.