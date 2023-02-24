Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $210.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

