DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Lowered to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

DRH stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

