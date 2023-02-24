Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $380.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $341.09 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

