Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $307.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $448.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.73.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

