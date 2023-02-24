DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $85.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.95.
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
