Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.30% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.