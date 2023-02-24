Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DOV opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

